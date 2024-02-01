Deadly school bus crash in Ohio yields safety, training guidance — but no seat belt mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A task force convened by Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine after a deadly school bus crash is recommending enhanced training for drivers and installing a host of new safety features. The group recommended leaving the issue of school bus seat belts to individual districts. DeWine’s office is in discussions with state lawmakers about establishing a grant funding for safety upgrades and six hours of driver safety training each year. The deadly school bus crash in Clark County last August killed one child and injured 23 others.

