Yemen’s Houthi rebels target ship in Red Sea with a ballistic missile, though no damage reported

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have fired a ballistic missile at a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea. The attack happened Thursday west of Hodeida, a port city in Yemen long held by the rebels. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military group overseeing Mideast waterways, said the crew and the vessel were safe and the blast came far off the vessel’s starboard side. U.S. defense officials identified the targeted container ship as the Koi. Its management could not be immediately reached for comment. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

