Federal investigators examining collapsed Boise airplane hangar that killed 3

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal investigators are trying to determine what caused the collapse of a steel airplane hangar that was under construction in Idaho. The Wednesday evening collapse killed three people and injured nine others, including five critically. The Boise Fire Department said Thursday that the scene has been turned over to OSHA investigators. The hangar is at the Boise Airport but is privately owned by Jackson Jet Center, a charter flight and maintenance company. The Ada County Coroner’s office is expected to release the names of those killed once family members had been notified.

