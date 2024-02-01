Georgia restricts Fulton County’s access to voter registration system after cyber intrusion

ATLANTA (AP) — An apparent cyberattack that affected government operations in Georgia’s most populous county is creating challenges for the election office as it prepares for the state’s March 12 presidential primary. As a precaution, Secretary of State spokesman Robert Sinners says the county’s access to the state voter registration system has been restricted, and county officials say they are working through plans to begin restoring the connection once it is safe to do so. Jessica Corbitt, a spokeswoman for Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, says there is no indication election systems were targeted. The county did not respond to questions about whether officials were able to process new voter registration applications and mail ballot requests received since discovering the breach.

