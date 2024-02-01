Getting a dental X-ray? A new recommendation says you don’t need a lead apron
By DEVI SHASTRI
AP Health Writer
People do not need to wear lead aprons or thyroid collars when getting X-rays at the dentist. That’s according to the American Dental Association. The new recommendation is just that, however. State rules may dictate if people have to wear the aprons, and some states still require them. Experts say there needs to be more education on the safety and risks of X-rays to broadly change minds about the aprons.