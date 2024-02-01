Getting a dental X-ray? A new recommendation says you don’t need a lead apron

People do not need to wear lead aprons or thyroid collars when getting X-rays at the dentist. That’s according to the American Dental Association. The new recommendation is just that, however. State rules may dictate if people have to wear the aprons, and some states still require them. Experts say there needs to be more education on the safety and risks of X-rays to broadly change minds about the aprons.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.