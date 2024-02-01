Gunmen take hostages at US company’s Turkish factory in apparent protest of Gaza war

ISTANBUL (AP) — Media outlets say two gunmen have taken seven hostages at a factory owned by Procter & Gamble in northwest Turkey, apparently in protest of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Turkish media Thursday published an image of one of the purported suspects inside the factory, a man wearing what appeared to be a rudimentary explosives belt and holding a handgun. Private news agency DHA said the suspects entered the main building of the facility in Gebze in the province of Kocaeli, at around 3 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) and took members of the staff hostage.

