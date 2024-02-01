In California, Black lawmakers share a reparations plan with few direct payments
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Black lawmakers in California are proposing ways to remedy the long-lasting effects of slavery. However, the 14 bills they unveiled Wednesday do not call for direct cash payments to most descendants of enslaved Black people. The only descendants who could expect to see money from the state could be people whose families were stripped of property. Other measures would offer funding for technical education and community-driven solutions to violence. Some advocates say the proposals fall short because they don’t include tangible benefits set aside strictly for descendants of enslaved Black people.