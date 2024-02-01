Mother of Michigan school shooter takes stand in her trial for involuntary manslaughter

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The mother of the Michigan school shooter took the stand in her trial for involuntary manslaughter. Before she took the stand, prosecutors in Michigan rested their case against the mother of a school shooter. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She’s accused of ignoring her son’s mental health and making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley. The teenager killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Jurors saw portions of a journal written by the shooter. Ethan Crumbley blamed his parents for not getting him mental health care, and he predicted he would spend his life in prison.

