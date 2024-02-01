Just how swift does Swift need to be to make the Grammys, Tokyo shows and Super Bowl in 1 week?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, the question on fans’ minds quickly became: Will Taylor Swift be able to attend to support her partner, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, if she has a concert in Tokyo the day before? It seems everyone is banking on Swift making it across the Pacific after her concert on Feb. 10 to cheer Kelce on in Las Vegas on Feb. 11: but can she do it? The Associated Press takes a close look at Swift’s travel plans for the next two weeks — from the Grammys to Tokyo, to the Super Bowl to Australia.

