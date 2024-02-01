Lawmaker seeks to reverse Nebraska governor’s rejection of federal child food funding

A Nebraska state lawmaker has introduced a bill to require the state to accept $18 million in federal funding to help feed children who might otherwise go hungry while school is out. The bill by Omaha Sen. Jen Day comes after Republican Gov. Jim Pillen drew national attention in December for rejecting the assistance. He defended his position by stating, “I don’t believe in welfare.” The Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children program provides pre-loaded EBT cards to families whose children are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches at school. Those families would receive $40 per eligible child per month over the summer. The cards can be used to buy groceries, similar to how SNAP benefits are used.

