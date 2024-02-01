Meet the newscaster in drag making LGBTQ+ history in Mexican television

MEXICO CITY (AP) — From its inception, the newscast La Verdrag was meant to radically transform the way the LGBTQ+ community are viewed in Mexican society. First broadcast in October, the program goes against the grain in a highly “macho” country where nearly 4 in every 5 people identify as Catholic. By stepping out under the glow of the studio lights, its host, Guillermo Barraza, has sought to push the boundaries of society in a place where both LGBTQ+ people and journalists are violently targeted. And Barraza is doing it at a moment when the issue has roared back into the public discourse with the violent death of one of the very guests on his show.

By MEGAN JANETSKY and FERNANDA PESCE Associated Press

