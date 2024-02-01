Member of Taiwan’s pro-unification Nationalists elected speaker in a consolation prize for China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A member of Taiwan’s pro-unification Nationalists has been elected speaker of the island’s legislature. The election of Han Kuo-Yu on Thursday is sort of consolation prize for China after the candidate of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won Taiwan’s presidential election on Jan. 13. The Nationalists, also known as the Kuomintang or KMT, won 52 of the legislature’s 113 seats. Han secured the speakership without an absolute majority but won the support of two independent lawmakers for a total of 54 votes on Thursday. The Chinese government has refused most contact with Taiwan’s government since the Democratic Progressive Party won the presidency in 2016. But Beijing has been in regular contact with the Nationalists.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.