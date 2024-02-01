Missouri Republicans are split over changes to state Senate districts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether changes should be made to the state’s Senate districts. The high court heard arguments Thursday in a lawsuit contending the current map illegally splits Buchanan County and the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood into multiple districts. The case has divided Republicans. A GOP Senate committee supports the current map, but a Republican House committee backs efforts to overturn it. The cases focuses on whether compact districts can take priority over keeping communities intact. Missouri is one of a dozen states with ongoing litigation following redistricting that occurred based on the 2020 census.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.