Newest COVID shots are 54% effective in preventing symptoms, CDC finds

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest COVID-19 vaccines are 54% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in adults. That’s according to the first U.S. study to assess how well the updated shots work. The shots became available last year and are designed to better protect against more recent coronavirus variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a study of how well the vaccine has worked since then. The finding is similar to what’s been reported in other countries. It’s also similar to what was reported for earlier versions of the vaccines.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.