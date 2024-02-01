No teams: ‘Genius: MLK/X’ suggests ‘we need both’ Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X

The new season of National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series focuses on two civil rights legends, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. “Genius: MLK/X” is launching the fourth season of the series. “Genius: MLK/X” stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as King and Aaron Pierre as Malcolm X. The series delves into each man’s formative years, rise to influence and differing philosophies. It also aims to present a clearer picture of their wives, Coretta Scott King and Betty Shabazz, who were also civil rights leaders. Past seasons of “Genius” focused on Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso and Aretha Franklin.

