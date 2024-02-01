Norway’s most powerful storm in over 30 years rips roofs off houses, cuts power

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s most powerful storm in more than three decades has ripped off roofs, heightened avalanche risks and left households without power. Hurricane-force winds brought gusts of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour to some parts of the country. The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said a new national wind speed record of 195.8 kilometers per hour (121.7 miles per hour) was measured early Thursday on the island of Soemma. A bus with 14 passengers was blown off a road in a town northeast of Norway’s second-largest city, though no injuries were reported. Some areas flooded and airlines and ferry operators suspended service due to the storm Norwegian meteorologists named Ingunn.

