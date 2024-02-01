Rising seas and frequent storms are battering California’s piers, threatening the iconic landmarks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rising seas and frequent storms are taking their toll on California’s iconic public piers and raising questions about the future of the landmarks. Repairs have climbed into the millions in recent years for many communities, and more storms are expected to bring more damage to the piers this year with an El Nino season. City engineers are looking at redesigning some piers so they can withstand higher, more powerful waves. But the need for taller and stronger pilings could make historic piers look more industrial. Others say several need to be relocated or taken down altogether.

By JULIE WATSON and HAVEN DALEY Associated Press

