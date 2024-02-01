Roberto Clemente exhibit honoring the late Pirates player makes stop at Caribbean Series in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Some of Roberto Clemente’s most impactful career and life moments are on display at the Miami Marlins’ loanDepot Park. A traveling exhibit titled “3,000” — a nod to the day on September 30, 1972, that the late Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder became the first Latin American-born MLB player to record 3,000 hits — stopped at the Caribbean Series held at the Marlins’ home ballpark. The collection, curated by Dennis Rivera-Pichardo, who is director of photography at the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, consists of 10 bright yellow modules depicting photos of Clemente’s life.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.