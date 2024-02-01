Several dead as small plane crashes and burns in Florida mobile home park

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Fire officials say a small plane has crashed into a home at a Florida mobile home park, killing several people aboard the plane and in the home. There’s no immediate word on the exact number of people killed. Authorities say the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 reportedly went down at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Clearwater, about three miles north of St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. The FAA says the pilot had reported an engine failure. Clearwater’s fire chief says the plane hit a mobile home and at least three homes received fire damage.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.