She hoped to sing for a rap icon. Instead, she was there the night Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay died

NEW YORK (AP) — Yarrah Concepcion was a teenaged aspiring R&B singer and rapper when she got an appointment with Jam Master Jay at his New York City recording studio. But just minutes after Concepcion met the Run-DMC star, he was shot dead. Concepcion was brought to tears Thursday as she testified in the trial of two men charged in the 2002 killing. She described hearing the shots and then seeing the slain DJ on the studio floor. Prosecutors didn’t bring charges in the case until 2020. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington have pleaded not guilty to the slaying.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.