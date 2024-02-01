South Carolina to provide free gun training classes under open carry bill passed by state Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry their weapon in public. The bill passed Thursday would also provide free gun training that is currently needed to get a concealed weapons permit and create an ad campaign letting people know about open carry of weapons and the classes. Supporters estimate that would cost the state at least $4 million. The Senate altered the House bill, so that chamber will have to approve the changes before the proposal can go to the governor.

