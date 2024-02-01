Tennessee’s strict abortion ban is under pressure, but change is unlikely under GOP control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Legislature is once again facing pressure to reconsider when doctors can legally offer the procedure to pregnant patients. The pressure comes nearly a year after lawmakers begrudgingly tweaked the ban in 2023. However, it remains unknown if state lawmakers will be receptive to changes — particularly in an election year when many members will be vying to keep their positions. So far, Tennessee’s Democratic members have been the loudest in calling for significant changes to the state’s abortion ban. Republicans, meanwhile, have been much quieter when pressed about the ban.

