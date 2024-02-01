The failed political operation to make DeSantis the GOP presidential nominee cost $168 million

The failed campaign and expansive political operation to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the Republican nominee for the White House cost $168 million. The sum has been reported in filings to the Federal Election Commission. The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down is reporting payments of more than $130.6 million in 2023 while a newer super PAC Fight Right is saying it spent $9.6 million between mid November and December. His own campaign spent $28.2 million from May to December. DeSantis ended his campaign last month after losing to Trump in Iowa by 30 points. DeSantis relied heavily on support from these outside groups.

