Toddler gets stuck after climbing into a claw machine looking for a toy in Australian shopping mall
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian police came to the aid of a 3-year-old boy after he became trapped inside a claw machine at a suburban shopping mall. Queensland Police shared a video of the unusual rescue Thursday on social media, which shows the toddler sitting inside the glass-walled box filled with plush toys, blissfully unaware of his predicament. The video then shows the officers and the boy’s parents encouraging him into a safe corner at the back of the machine, and to cover his eyes while the police shatter a glass panel to free him unharmed.