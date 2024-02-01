Two Native American boys died at a boarding school in the 1890s. Now, the tribe wants them home

When two Native American boys from Nebraska died after being taken to a notorious boarding school hundreds of miles away, they were buried there without notice. Nearly 130 years later, the Winnebago Tribe wants the boys back home. So far, the Army has refused to return the remains of Samuel Gilbert and Edward Hensley. A federal lawsuit says the Army is ignoring a 1990 law aimed at expediting the return of the deceased to Native American lands. Samuel had been at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania for just 47 days when he died in 1895. Edward spent four years at the school before dying in 1899.

