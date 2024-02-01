UCLA’s Laiatu Latu goes from medically retired player to hot NFL prospect

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu is a hot NFL draft prospect two years after resuming his football career. Latu was medically retired for two seasons at Washington after a neck injury. He was cleared to play for UCLA the past two seasons and emerged as one of college football’s top pass rushers. Latu is at the Senior Bowl this week trying to solidify his status as a likely first-round NFL draft pick. He had 35 tackles for loss and 23-1/2 sacks in two seasons at UCLA, winning the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.