Ukraine claims its sea drones sank a Russian ship. Moscow says Patriot missiles downed its plane

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is claiming it used sea drones to sink a Russian corvette in the Black Sea during a nighttime attack. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency published a video on Thursday it said showed naval drones assaulting the Russian missile-armed cutter Ivanovets on Wednesday night, apparently sinking it. Meanwhile, Russian investigators allege a Russian military transport plane that crashed last month was brought down by two U.S.-made Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv’s forces. Russia’s main state criminal investigation agency says it deduced that the Russian Il-76 military transport plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine on Jan. 24 was downed using the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system, which Western allies have supplied to Kyiv.

