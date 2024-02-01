US approves $4 billion drone sale to India for maritime security needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly $4 billion in drones and military equipment have been approved for sale to India by the Biden administration. Meant to improve the country’s maritime safety and surveillance, the approval comes at a time when Washington is courting New Delhi to increase its cooperation with the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, which is largely focused on countering China’s influence in the region. The State Department notified Congress on Thursday of the $3.99 billion sale that will include 31 Sky Guardian drones, 170 Hellfire missiles, 310 small-diameter bombs and related support material.

