Veteran seeking dismissal of criminal charge for subduing suspect in attack on Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A military veteran who helped subdue a man who attacked Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative is seeking to have a misdemeanor assault charge erased. Jason Spencer applied for the state’s accelerated rehabilitation program during a court appearance in Hartford on Wednesday. The program would result in the charge being dismissed after a period of probation. State Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked last June after attending a prayer service in Hartford. Spencer helped subdue the attacker, but police allege he went too far when he kicked the man in the face. That man faces several criminal charges. Spencer says everyone should intervene when they see someone who needs help.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.