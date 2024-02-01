Virginia considers a major expansion of gambling by legalizing ‘skill games’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dueling Virginia legislative proposals backed by different gambling companies would open the door for an expansion of slot-like betting machines in businesses such as truck stops, restaurants and convenience stores. At the center of the debate are gray machines. The arcade-style games look similar to slot machines but involve an element of skill. The machines have been proliferating as policymakers grapple with how to regulate them. They are currently banned in the state. Two proposals would legalize and tax the machines. They vary in their level of oversight. The casino industry is among the opponents of the proposed expansion.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.