Wisconsin redistricting experts tell Supreme Court Republican map proposals are gerrymanders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Consultants hired by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to examine six proposed maps redrawing state legislative districts say the ones submitted by the Republican Legislature and a conservative law firm are partisan gerrymanders. They stopped short Thursday of declaring the other four constitutional. They said only the court can determine whether any of those four plans from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lawmakers and others are constitutional. The consultants declined to draw their own maps, but said they could if the court instructed them to. It is up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to select the maps that are expected to greatly weaken Republican majorities.

