Argentina lawmakers have approved Milei’s sweeping reform bill but much negotiating remains

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies has approved in general terms a sweeping package of reforms proposed by libertarian President Javier Milei to deregulate Latin America’s third-largest economy following three days of heated debate. But the fine print of the omnibus bill’s more than than 300 articles including economic, administrative and environmental reforms is still subject to negotiations in the lower house. The initiative must also still be approved by the Senate. On Friday, lower house lawmakers approved Milei’s initiative with 144 votes in favor and 109 against. The house goes into recess until Tuesday, when the deputies will begin negotiating the bill’s individual articles.

