As impeachment looms, Homeland Security secretary says his agency will not be distracted by politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he is “totally focused on the work” that his agency does and is not distracted by politics. The Secretary’s comments during an interview Friday with The Associated Press come as House Republicans are rallying to impeach him over his handling of the southern border. There’s only been one other Cabinet official impeached and that was in 1876 over government kickbacks. Mayorkas called the impeachment drive “politically motivated and completely baseless.” He says he’s ready to defend himself if it comes to a trial in the Senate but that he’s focusing on the job he has to do running the sprawling 260,000-employee agency.

