Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin next week
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he is ready for the Super Bowl circus to begin when his team arrives in Las Vegas to play the San Francisco 49ers a week from Sunday. Kelce spoke Friday about what it will be like there, particularly given how visible his profile has become this past year. He is constantly appearing in advertisements and on television, and the fact that he’s dating pop star Taylor Swift has made him even more newsworthy. Said Kelce: “At this point, I just love it. It’s an exciting time.”