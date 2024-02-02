Citing media coverage, man charged with killing rapper Young Dolph seeks non-Memphis jury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A defense lawyer says a man charged with killing Young Dolph cannot get a fair trial in Memphis due to the intense media attention and outrage over the slaying of the beloved rapper in his hometown. Justin Johnson’s attorney asked a judge to bring in a jury from outside of Shelby County for the trial of Johnson and Cornelius Smith Jr. Both men have been charged with first-degree murder in the daytime ambush of Young Dolph, who was buying cookies at a Memphis bakery when he was gunned down in November 2021. They have pleaded not guilty.

