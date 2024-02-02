Federal authorities investigate suspected arson at offices of 3 conservative groups in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal authorities in Minnesota are investigating a suspected arson fire that heavily damaged the offices of three conservative groups. The groups are calling the blaze an act of political terrorism. The fire happened early Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley at the offices of the Center for the American Experiment, the Upper Midwest Law Center and TakeCharge. Authorities haven’t announced any arrests or a potential motive. The president of Center of the American Experiment think tank believes the fires were set by someone who targeted conservative groups. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation.

