Great escapes exhibit explores how World War II captives coped with tedium and torment

LONDON (AP) — A new exhibit at the UK National Archives in London uses the 80th anniversary of the so-called Great Escape by allied airmen from a German prisoner of war camp to explore escapes by captives of all kinds during World War II. The exhibit that opened Friday and runs until July 21 takes its name “Great Escapes: Remarkable Second World War Captives” from a breakout in March 1944, when prisoners of war tunneled out of a German POW camp. It also includes art created in camps, such as the two novels P.G. Wodehouse wrote during captivity as a civilian in wartime Poland.

