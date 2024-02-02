Greece sells 30% stake in Athens airport operator, drawing strong investor interest

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has completed a major privatization, selling its 30% stake in the biggest airport operator in the tourism-reliant country during an initial public offering. Athens International Airport says shares are expected to begin trading on the Athens stock exchange starting Wednesday. Greece’s finance minister says the listing of a new blue chip stock would provide a strong boost to Greek capital markets. The initial public offering has drawn demand that exceeded the number of shares available, raising $848 million for Greece’s state HRADF privatization fund.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.