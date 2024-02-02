Judge rules escape charge against convicted murderer Cavalcante can proceed to trial

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — A district judge in Pennsylvania says prosecutors have sufficient grounds to continue to press escape and other charges against a convicted murderer captured last year after two weeks on the run. The judge in Chester County on Friday determined there’s enough evidence to forward to county court for trial all of the charges against 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante. That also includes car theft, burglary and trespassing. Cavalcante’s escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 was captured on video and involved scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof. A message seeking comment was left with the Chester County public defender’s office, listed on the court docket as representing Cavalcante.

