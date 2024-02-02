Lawsuit says Tennessee hospital shouldn’t have discharged woman who died, police should have helped

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says a woman who died last February shouldn’t have been discharged from a Tennessee hospital, forced to leave despite her pleas for more help and unassisted by security guards and police during a medical emergency. The son of 60-year-old Lisa Edwards sued the city of Knoxville, a security company, individual officers and security guards, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, its parent company and a physician group. The death sparked public outrage after the Knoxville Police Department released video early last year showing officers accusing Edwards of faking problems and ignoring her pleas for help. The Knox County district attorney declined to charge the officers. The hospital found her care and discharge clinically appropriate.

