Malaysia halves prison term for ex-Prime Minister who oversaw multibillion-dollar 1MDB thefts
By EILEEN NG
Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Pardons Board said Friday it has reduced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence by half and sharply cut a fine, less than two years into his sentence from a corruption case linked to the theft of billions of dollars from state coffers. With the sentence commuted, Najib will be freed by Aug 23, 2028, the board said in a statement. The board also cut Najib’s 210 million ringgit ($44.5 million) fine to 50 million ringgit. The move prompted an outcry and sparked calls for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to justify the decision. Anwar said Najib had gone through the process of law and has the right to appeal for a royal pardon. He said the king has the final say.