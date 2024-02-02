Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz honored at pre-Grammy Black Music Collective event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a pre-Grammy event, singer Mariah Carey used the Recording Academy stage to speak about fighting against conforming to certain music industry standards in an effort to create her music that would eventually appeal to the masses. Carey was honored Thursday night at the the academy’s Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, where she and Lenny Kravitz were given the Global Impact Award. The honorees received the award for their personal and professional achievements in the industry. Stevie Wonder presented Carey with the award. During her acceptance speech, Carey congratulated Kravitz, who was honored earlier in the show. H.E.R. presented Kravitz with his award.

