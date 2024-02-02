Mexico’s Purepecha Indigenous group welcomes the New Year with ancient ‘New Fire’ ceremony

OCUMICHO, Mexico (AP) — Guided by their ancestral lunar calendar, members of Mexico’s Purepecha Indigenous group celebrated their own New Year’s Eve. It was a little different than the West’s traditional New Year. The Purepechas, who live in the western state of Michoacan, preserve the pre-Hispanic belief in the “New Fire” ceremony. Because their lunar calendar leaves an orphan day that belongs to no month, that day is viewed as a time for both mourning and renewal. A symbolic fire is extinguished, and for a day, no fire is allowed. Then a new fire is lit and not allowed to go out until the next year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.