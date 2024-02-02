NHL to wait for 2018 Canada world junior sexual assault case to finish before considering next moves
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will wait for the judicial process to play out before making any decisions about four players charged in a 2018 sexual assault case in Canada. All four were members of Canada’s world junior team that year. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, are all on indefinite, paid leave from their teams. Bettman called the allegations horrific but says the league will see how the case turns out for now.