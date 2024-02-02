Panama Supreme Court lets ex-President Martinelli’s sentence stand, likely ending his reelection bid

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s Supreme Court has denied an appeal from former President Ricardo Martinelli, convicted of money laundering in the case of a media company he purchased. Friday’s ruling will likely keep Panama’s former leader out of this year’s presidential race. The court’s decision was to let stand a 10-year prison sentence for Martinelli, rendering him ineligible to run in Panama’s presidential elections on May 5. The 71-year-old businessman was one of eight hopefuls vying for the presidency. But Article 180 of the constitution says that no one sentenced to five or more years for a crime can be elected president or vice president.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.