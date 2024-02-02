Power restored to BP oil refinery in Indiana after outage prompts evacuation, shutdown, company says

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says power has been restored a sprawling oil refinery in northwest Indiana following an outage that prompted the company to temporarily shut down the complex and evacuate workers. A BP spokesperson says power was back on Friday at the refinery following Thursday’s outage. The refinery’s office buildings and nearby roads had also reopened. The spokesperson says operations have stabilized at the refinery. But, the person did not immediately respond to questions seeking more details on the situation, including whether refining had resumed. The refinery is located along Lake Michigan about 15 miles southeast of Chicago.

