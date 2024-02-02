Preliminary injunction hearing set for Feb. 13 in case targeting NCAA ban on recruiting inducements

A judge on Feb. 13 will hear a request by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia for a preliminary injunction that would put on hold NCAA rules banning recruiting inducements. The lawsuit challenging NCAA recruiting rules was filed earlier this week and was in response to an NCAA investigation of the University of Tennessee for potential violations related to name, image and likeness compensation being used to recruit athletes. The attorneys general followed up the lawsuit with a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The plaintiffs asked for a judge to rule on the TRO by Feb. 6.

By The Associated Press

