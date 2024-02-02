Target stops selling product dedicated to Civil Rights icons after TikTok video shows errors
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it will stop selling a product dedicated to Civil Rights icons after a now-viral TikTok video spotlighted some significant errors. In a post earlier this week, Tierra Espy, a high school teacher based in Las Vegas, displayed how three Civil Rights icons — Carter G. Woodson, W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington — were misidentified in the magnetic learning activity. Soon after, Target confirmed that it would stop sales of the product and alert the publisher of the errors. Target did not immediately address how long the product had been for sale or a timeline of when its removal would be complete. The news arrives at the start of Black History Month, which Target and other retailers are commemorating with special collections aimed at celebrating Black history.