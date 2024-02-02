The best African music performance Grammy is new. Its global appeal is not
By CHINEDU ASADU, CARLOS MUREITHI and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — From an electrifying and colorful musical performance at the FIFA World Cup to a new Grammy Awards category, African music genres and talents are reaching audiences and dance floors across the globe in a breakthrough for an industry that has long endured structural challenges. With performances on the world’s biggest stages and record numbers on global music charts, African acts are charting a new course for music produced on the continent, taking advantage of high-profile international collaborations, a boost from the internet and streaming platforms, and new investment opportunities. The best African music performance will be awarded for the first time Sunday.