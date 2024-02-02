The best African music performance Grammy is new. Its global appeal is not

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — From an electrifying and colorful musical performance at the FIFA World Cup to a new Grammy Awards category, African music genres and talents are reaching audiences and dance floors across the globe in a breakthrough for an industry that has long endured structural challenges. With performances on the world’s biggest stages and record numbers on global music charts, African acts are charting a new course for music produced on the continent, taking advantage of high-profile international collaborations, a boost from the internet and streaming platforms, and new investment opportunities. The best African music performance will be awarded for the first time Sunday.

By CHINEDU ASADU, CARLOS MUREITHI and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press

