The UN’s top court is set to decide if it can hear Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Court of Justice is set to rule on whether it has jurisdiction to hear a case filed by Ukraine in the days after Russia’s invasion accusing Moscow of breaching the genocide convention. Kyiv claims that Russia breached the landmark 1948 convention by using trumped-up claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine as a pretext for launching its attack nearly two years ago. Ukraine also accuses Moscow of “planning acts of genocide.” Moscow rejects the allegations and argued last year that the court should throw out the case now, before even considering the merits of Kyiv’s claims.